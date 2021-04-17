WEST BEND
Patricia A. ‘Pat’ Backey
June 19, 1939 — April 16, 2021
Patricia A. “Pat” Backey (nee Fritsch), age 81 years, of West Bend entered into eternal rest on April 16, 2021 at Kathy Hospice in West Bend. Pat was born on June 19, 1939 in Dorchester to George and Gertrude Fritsch (nee Koerner).
Pat graduated from Sheboygan High School in 1957. She worked at Laurel’s Camera for many years. Pat was a longtime member at Immanuel United Church of Christ and Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church in West Bend.
Those Pat leaves behind to cherish her memory include her children, Arlen “Lenny” Backey; Julie (Jeff) Leitheiser, and their children, Grant (Allison), Tricia, Clark, and Josie; Tammy (Dave) Mann, and their children, Ryan and Kacy; Lee (Christine) Backey, and their children, Heath and Jared; and Laurel “Laurie” (Pat) Fehring, and their children, Thomas, Matthew, Peter and Zackary, and three Leitheiser great-grandchildren Cayden, Avonlea, and Finley Scot.
She is further survived by her siblings, Janet (John) Repphun and Jeff (Kim) Fritsch; sister-in-law, Belinda; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her son, Scot Backey; and brothers, Jim (Tania) Fristch and Ronald Lee Fritsch.
Funeral Service will be held in Kewaskum on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at noon at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (215 Forest Avenue – Kewaskum, WI 53040). The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday at the Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend following the service. Please direct memorials to St. Judes Children’s Hospital.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Kathy Hospice for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Pat’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.