STEVENS POINT
Patricia Ann Simmons
July 19, 1948 - Jan. 15, 2021
Patricia Ann Simmons, formerly of Antigo, passed away on January 15, 2021, at Point Manor in Stevens Point, where she currently resided, at the age of 72.
Patricia was born on July 19, 1948, in Butler to the late Ludolf and Doris (Schmidt) Stromen.
She was a graduate of Juneau High School, where she was a National Honor Society member. She formerly resided in Cedarburg, West Bend, and White Lake. After high school, she went on to work as a drafter and surveyor for the gas company. She also worked in appliance sales at Sears in West Bend, in radio ad sales for WRLO in Antigo, in advertising in Stevens Point, and as a Realtor for RE/MAX in Stevens Point.
On February 2, 1968, Patricia was united in marriage to Gary Simmons. He survives.
In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by a daughter, Leanne; son, Robert; stepson, Gary; sisters: Connie (John) Lambert of Clintonville, Corrine (Jeff) Hoffman of Clintonville, Cheryl of Shawano, and Vicki of Shawano; and brother, Jimmy Stromer of Michigan.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by a brother, Kerry Stromer.