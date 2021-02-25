HARTFORD
Patricia J. Kachelmeyer
Dec. 11, 1931 - Feb. 22, 2021
Patricia J. Kachelmeyer (nee Ramseyer), age 89, of Hartford passed away peacefully on Monday, February 22, 2021. She has reunited in heaven with her loving husband of 54 years, George.
Pat was born in Milwaukee on December 11, 1931, to the late Fannie (nee Menz) and Ferdinand Ramseyer. She married George on November 24, 1956.
She received her Master’s Degree in Nursing from Marquette University in 1970. She was ahead of her time, working full time, raising her family all while continuing with her education. She loved her work as a public health nurse and went on to teach nursing at Marquette and UW-Milwaukee. She finished her career working in public health for the city of Wauwatosa.
She enjoyed sewing projects, beading, crafting and ceramics, especially in her retirement, when they would spend the winter down in Arizona. She was always interested in learning new things.
Pat is survived by her children, Rose (Paul) Bellefeuil, Julie (Erik) Knoblock, Paul (Sue) and Steven (Sara); grandchildren, Colleen (John) Busateri, Kelly Bellefeuil, Kristy (Tom) Knipple, Mike (Tanya) Knoblock, Lindsey (John) Engrav, Brian and Emma Kachelmeyer; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Kim, Angela, and Jessica Busateri, Jake and Jessica Knoblock and Charlotte Knipple; sister-in-law Carol Kachelmeyer, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will be on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend). The visitation will be held on February 28 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m., also at the funeral home. The family requests that all visitors remain masked. Private graveside service will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartford.
Live streaming of the funeral service will be at 4:00 p.m. on the Phillip Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association of Wisconsin (www.diabetes.org) or the Washington County Humane Society (www.wchspets.org).
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Andrea Woodard and to all the staff at Majestic Heights Assisted Living in Hartford for their compassionate care given to Pat.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.