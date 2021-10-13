Patricia Mercedes Friedrich
July 15, 1934 - Sept. 24, 2021
Patricia Mercedes Friedrich, age 87, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore. She was born on July 15, 1934, in Milwaukee, to Alvin and Norma (nee Keil) Sebastian. Patricia married Nicholas Friedrich on March 8, 1957, in Waukegan, IL. She had a longtime passion for embroidery, and love for cats, especially her Murray.
Nicholas has since passed away in 1997. Patricia is survived by her 4 children, Cathy Beaudry, Grace Gitzlaff, Mark Friedrich, and Mary Friedrich; 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday, October 30, from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be at Graceland Cemetery in Milwaukee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the ASPCA.
A special thank-you to all the doctors and ICU nurses at Aurora St. Luke’s who cared for her, and to all of the staff at Cedar Bay West at Cedar Community for all their care with Patricia during her 5-year residency.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.