Patricia “Pat” A. Weiterman
May 16, 1958 - May 15, 2021
Patricia “Pat” A. Weiterman (nee Moravetz) passed away on May 15, 2021.
She was born on May 16, 1958, to John Joseph Moravetz and Mary Magdalen (nee Johanik).
On March 31, 1984, she married Rick Weiterman. While they were married in 1984, their relationship spanned over 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her father and mother-in-law, Walter and Rosemary (nee Fischer) Weiterman; and her sister and brother-in-law, Connie (nee Moravetz) (Frank) Farkas.
Pat will forever be missed by and is forever loved by her husband, the love of her life, Rick; her daughter, Magdalen “Mandy” and her husband, Ray Skinner; and her honorary son, Neil Flanders. She is further survived by her sisters and brothers, John (Chris nee Weiterman) Moravetz, Mary Fero, Barb DuClos, Emmy (Dan) Stujenske, and Tom (Liz nee Verette) Moravetz; her sisters-in-law, Janine (nee Weiterman) Fritsche, and Marlene (Dave) Wallace.
Additionally, Pat will be remembered fondly by the other love of her life, her grandson, Benjamin Skinner; she had much love for her godson, John Joseph Moravetz; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews who filled her heart with so much joy throughout her lifetime.
Pat spent 16 joyful years of her career as the nanny for the Ziegler family. She was very proud to be part of the village of people who helped raise J.J. and Annette’s three children, Keller, Charlie and Drew.
To her best friend of 53 years, Nee-Nee “keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.” She leaves so many memories in the hearts of her beloved friends, never to be forgotten.
Pat graduated 8th grade at St. Albert’s Grade School in Milwaukee and was a 1976 graduate from Custer High School in Milwaukee. Her love and care for children throughout her life brought happiness to her every day.
“Step into the garden, lift your face to the sun and just breathe ... it will help you remember each day right from the start, that I will forever be near, for I live within your heart.”
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Wee One Foundation in honor of Pat. www.weeone.org
A memorial Mass for Pat will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N. Eighth Avenue, West Bend, WI 53095). The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday at Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Froedtert Hospital, The Mayo Clinic, Northwestern Hospital, and Kathy Hospice for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Pat’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.