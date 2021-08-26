CASCADE
Patricia ‘Pat’ Rosio
Patricia “Pat” Rosio, age 76, of Cascade, passed away at home on August 24, 2021, with family by her side.
She was born on May 18, 1945 in West Bend, a daughter of the late Richard and Marie (Katzfey) Clark.
Pat worked at Northland Cranberries in Jackson for 38 years. She also worked at Home Depot for 6 years, and at the Town of Scott Recycling Center for 14 years. She served with the Batavia Fire Dept./First Responders for 21 years.
Pat enjoyed playing games on the computer, shopping, collecting things, and most of all loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter.
Survivors include: Two children: Amy (Bernie) Stone of Howards Grove and Rich (Vicky) Rosio of Cascade; Granddaughter: Torri; Sisters: Diane (Ed) Gilson of Plymouth and Billi Jo (Steve) Richter of Sheboygan; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Jimmy (Joyce) Clark, John Clark, Denny (Trish) Clark, and Nancy Gulden.
A celebration of Pat’s life will be held on Wednesday (September 1, 2021) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. with a service to follow at 6:00 P.M. Rev. Brian Krueger, Pastor of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Batavia, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Pat’s name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send special thanks to the staff of Aurora At-Home Hospice and the nurses of Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center, for the wonderful care and compassion given to Pat.