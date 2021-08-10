Patrick E. Hahn, 24
Patrick E. Hahn, age 24, of Bear Creek, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 1, 2021. He was born on August 6, 1996 in New London, the son of Bradley and Shannon (Stovall) Hahn. In 2014, Patrick graduated from Grafton High School, where he was two time National Automotive Competition champion and former Explorer Lieutenant with Grafton Fire dept. Following high school, he entered into the US Marine Corp where he served for 5 years. Patrick was currently driving truck for Maple View Trucking, hauling milk.
Patrick enjoyed anything outdoor, hunting, fishing, and working on cars and tractors. He also enjoyed playing video games and socializing with his many friends.
Patrick is survived by his father, Brad (Heather), Iola; his mother, Shannon(Kevin)Parins, Grafton; his brother, Blake (fiancŽ, Ashley Schulthess) Hahn, Hartford; sisters, Elianna and Arianna Hahn, Izzy, Emma and Mandy Parins; niece and nephews, Addysen, Dawson and Riley; paternal grandparents, Marlyn (Kathy) Hahn, Fremont; maternal grandparents, John (Marti) Walters, CA; Kenneth (Mary) Parins, Milwaukee; step-grandmother, Susan Zirbel, Muskego; special friend, Amber Taylor, Bear Creek; uncles, David (Tricia) Hahn, Fremont; Aaron (Katie) Hahn, Neenah; Thomas (Deb) Stovall, KS; David (Shelli) Stovall, CA; James Parins, Hartford; aunts, Janet (John) Walters, CA; Katie (Ben) Parins, Brookfield; many cousins, Brianna, Zach, Josh, Sophia, Chase, Ethan, Emma, Caleb, Logan, Tatum, Jacob, Madison, Megan, Jayden, Skyler, Paige, McKenzie, Bailey, Jack and his fur babies, Whiskey and Kessler.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Lewin Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Fremont. Pastor Larry Gates will officiate. Visitation will be held at Lewin Funeral Home on Saturday, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. Burial with full military honors will be held in Wolf River Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow the funeral and cemetery service.
Lewin Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 920-446-2288.