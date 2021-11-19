Patrick Gliniecki
May 28, 1960 - Nov. 6, 2021
Patrick Gliniecki, age 61, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in West Bend.
He was born on May 28, 1960 to Roman and Dorothy (nee Brzozowski) Gliniecki. He graduated from Milwaukee Tech High School. Patrick served honorably in the United States Navy and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree from Cardinal Stritch University. He was employed in IT at Foley and Lardner, LLP.
Patrick enjoyed many outdoor activities to include: hunting and fishing, kayaking, going on ATV excursions, and spending time up north. Poker and board games with his family and playing the card game Hand & Foot with Connie, was a pastime enjoyed by all. He loved listening to music and playing with his dog, Beaux. Patrick was an avid Packers fan. Above all, he loved watching his grandson, Dylan, dominate the football field and watching movies with his granddaughter, Isabelle.
He is survived by his loving wife, Connie (nee Allisch); sons Erik (Brandy) and Josh; grandchildren, Dylan and Isabelle; siblings, Leroy (Mary), Randy, Andrea, and Gene (Chris). He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Patrick is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ralph and Russ; sister-in-law Lynn and nephew Jason.
The Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday, November 27th from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM. Interment to follow at Washington County Memorial Park.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com.