CAMBELLSPORT
Patrick ‘Pat’ D. Casper
Nov. 3, 1966 - Oct. 31, 2021
Patrick “Pat” D. Casper, 54 of Campbellsport passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021.
He was born on November 3, 1966, to the late Philip and Janet (nee Schultz) Casper. Pat grew up in West Bend and went to Holy Angels Catholic Grade School. He graduated from West Bend East High School. Pat went on to the University of Wisconsin-Washington County, then to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He received a degree in Mechanical Design Technology from Moraine Park Technical College. Pat valued education and was an excellent student. Pat worked at Pick Heaters as a mechanical designer for many years. He enjoyed cats, landscaping around his home, playing video games, and watching the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. Pat especially enjoyed spending time with his family and granddaughter, Saphyre. He will be dearly missed.
Those Pat leaves behind to cherish his memory include his stepchildren Nicholas (Kelly) Faymoville, Renee Zabolski, and Kristina Faymoville, a granddaughter, Saphyre Faymoville; a brother, Michael (Carrie) Casper; former wife, Sheree Casper; other relatives and friends.
Pat is preceded in death by his parents.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Pat's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.