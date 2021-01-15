Patty Timmers
Nov. 11, 1957 - Jan. 11, 2021
Patty Timmers (Wingert), age 63 years, was called home to be with the Lord on January 11, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
Patty was born on November 11, 1957, in Rock Island, Illinois, to Paul and Kathryn Wingert (Gavigan). She was united in marriage to Louis Timmers on July 16, 1983, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Milwaukee.
Patty attended Juneau High School in Milwaukee. In 1998 she graduated from Moraine Park Technical College and began her career as a registered nurse at the Hartford Hospital. Patty finished her career at Aurora Urgent Care in West Bend. She enjoyed watching old western movies, gardening, sewing, camping, cheering for the Packers and the Brewers, occasionally playing the one-armed bandit machines, and spending time with family and friends.
Those Patty leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 37 years, Louis; four children, Dan Timmers, Brian Timmers, David Timmers, and Tricia Timmers; and two granddogs, Zeus and Duke. She is further survived by nine siblings, in-laws, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Kathryn Wingert; and brother-in-law, John Timmers.
Memorial Mass for Patty will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (331 Main St., Kewaskum, WI 53040) with Father Jacob Strand officiating.
Patty’s family will greet relatives and friends at church on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Patty’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Renee Jahnke, Dr. Timothy Goggins, their staff, Katherine with Aurora at Home Hospice, and the staff at Aurora at Home Hospice for the loving care they provided.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Patty’s arrangements.