Paul P. Rohde, 91
Paul P. Rohde of Mequon was born to eternal Life on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the age of 91. He was the son of Thomas and Mabel (nee Pinter) Rohde, born on June 16, 1929, in Osman. He married Donna Edison in June of 1955 in Milwaukee and together they had five children.
Paul was a wonderful husband and father. He was hardworking, honest and faithful. He loved his Savior Jesus Christ. His memory will always be treasured by his family to whom he devoted his life.
Paul is survived by his wife, Donna; his children Mark Rohde, Paula Camonier, Catherine Rohde. He is further survived by his son-in-law Craig Gundlach; grandchildren, Amanda, Leslee, and Paul; brother, Bishop Thomas Rohde, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his children Mary Ellen Waters and Anne Gundlach; son-in-law Leslie Camonier; and five siblings.
No formal services at this time.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.