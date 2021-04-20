WEST BEND
Paul S. Dempsey
In the early morning hours of Saturday, April 17, 2021, Paul Stephen Dempsey of West Bend passed away at age 69. He was surrounded by his family.
Paul was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Jay and Dorothy Dempsey, and was the second oldest of eight siblings. He and his family moved to Grafton as a teenager where he met the love of his life, Jane Marie. Paul and Jane began “going steady” on April 13 of 1969, and went on to celebrate a long and loving marriage. Together they raised two children, Harley and Heather, and created many fond memories, often traveling by motorcycle sightseeing and camping throughout the country.
Paul worked as a machinist at Mercury Marine for 43 years. He enjoyed spending time outdoors at the family cabin in Crivitz hunting and fishing, and had a passion for Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Paul loved GOD and could always be counted on to lead a prayer. He was proud of his family, never missing any of his children’s activities if he could help it. He was a caring husband, father and “Pappy.” Paul had an amazing sense of humor, constantly making people laugh, often times unintentionally. He was an artist and an inventor, and could fix just about anything. Paul loved to chat and befriended literally every person he met.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Jay; elder brother, Bob; and younger sister, Dorothy Lloyd. He was also preceded in death by his father- and mother-in-law, Robert and Marie Schotzko; sister-in-law, Julie, and goddaughter, Misty.
He will be dearly missed by his many surviving family members, including his wife, Jane; son, Harley (Roxane); daughter, Heather (Dino); and granddaughters, Allexia, Antonia and Sophia. Paul will remain in the hearts of his mother, Dorothy Ruth; sister-in-law, Linda Dempsey; brothers David, Ted, and Tom (Joyce); and sisters Joanne (Kevin) Kruse and Mary Moore (Danny Wells). He is loved by surviving in-laws Catherine and T Larsen, Sally and Dan King, Skip and Christy Meider, Bob and Diane Schotzko, Diane and Chris Riechers. He is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank-you to the doctors, nurses, techs and chaplains at the Froedtert West Bend Hospital for making Paul’s multiple lengthy
hospital visits of the past couple months as comfortable as possible, and even making it fun for him at times.
A celebration of Paul’s life will be held on Saturday, April 24, from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Dennis Stockhausen Senior Center at 2380 West Washington Street, West Bend WI 53090. In honor of Paul’s favorite fashion, feel free to wear your favorite flannel shirt!
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.