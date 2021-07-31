WEST BEND
Pauline Theresa Jaeger
June 17, 1930 – July 29, 2021
Pauline Theresa Jaeger, nee Zweifel, 91, of West Bend entered into eternal peace on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at her residence surrounded by family.
Pauline was born on June 17, 1930, to Walter E. and Magdalena (Elmer) Zweifel in a log cabin in the Township of Montrose, Wisconsin. Raised on the family farm, her early education was in a one-room classroom up until the eighth grade. She graduated from Belleville High School in 1948. She then went on to continue her education at the University of Wisconsin-Stout for her bachelor’s degree in education. During this time, she met the love of her life, Burton E. Jaeger. They were married on December 28, 1950, at First United Church of Christ in Belleville, Wisconsin. Upon graduating college in 1952, she attained teaching positions in Home Economics and English in both Wisconsin and Minnesota.
In 1957, the family moved to West Bend, where she tested the top-of-the-line cookware for the West Bend Company and compiled a care & use book with tested recipes. She also was a judge for local and area 4-H Clothing Dress Revues and county fairs. During this time, she was a substitute teacher for the West Bend School District. Years later she was a partner in the swimming pool business that her husband started for a period of eighteen years.
When she was younger, Pauline enjoyed going on fishing trips with her family. She also enjoyed gardening, as having fresh flowers in the house was something she loved. She was an avid reader and when she did not have a book in her hand, she was either watching her favorite sport teams, the Packers and Brewers, or watching a movie on the Hallmark channel.
Family was most important to Pauline, so the most cherish time was the times spent with her daughters and granddaughters. Pauline was very proud of her Swiss heritage and loved to yodel and continued to up until the last few days of her life. She will fondly be remembered by her family for her love for cardinals which were not only her favorite color but decorated throughout her home.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jori (Steve) Schmeling and Tami (Spencer) Senn both of West Bend; three granddaughters, Amanda Schmeling, Alyssa Schmeling, and Elsa Elward; a brother, Frederick (Alice) Zweifel of Sun Prairie; a brother, Henry Zweifel; siblings-in-law, Kenneth Stampfli of Bancroft; Bonnie (Bernie) Klunke of Winnabow, NC.
She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband; one daughter, Jana Marie; her parents; three sisters, Helen Kuenzi, Mary Stampfli, and Ruth Zweifel; two brothers, Marvin Zweifel, and Wilbert C. Zweifel; sibling- in-laws, Velma Zweifel, Joan Hann, Janet and David Hesprich, Gerald and Glen Doris Jaeger, and John Jaeger.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her doctors, Dr. Michael Mosely and Dr. Jeffery Smale; her home caregivers, Kaitlyn Cisewski and Christina Arrowsmith; and Horizon Home Hospice, in particular her RN Case Manager, Laura, for their compassionate care they all extended to Pauline. Also, a special thank you and appreciation to Peace United Church of Christ, Pastor Eric Kirkegaard, and Pastor Robert Blackburn for all the prayers and kindness they extended to our family.
A Funeral Service for Pauline will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday August 2nd at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) with Rev. Eric Kirkegaard presiding. Visitation will at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 am until 11:45 pm. Final place of rest will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
Phillip Funeral Home is Assisting The Family: (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com