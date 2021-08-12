Peter Howard Krueger, 76
Peter Howard Krueger, of Boulder Junction, and formerly of Cedarburg, died peacefully on August 2, 2021 while surrounded by family in the house that he built, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. He was 76 years old.
Peter was born February 20, 1945, the eldest child of Palmer and Arleen Barth Krueger. He grew up in Cedarburg, where he attended St. Francis Borgia Catholic School and graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1963. Following a family tradition of good food and gemutlichkeit, Peter continued his education by earning a degree in Culinary Arts from MATC. For 35 years, he was head chef and co-proprietor of the family-owned restaurants, Barth’s at the Bridge in Cedarburg, and Barth’s Linden Inn on Big Cedar Lake near West Bend. In 1999, Peter retired from the restaurant business and moved up north to Boulder Junction to build his log cabin home in the woods. A year later, he began working at Northern Highland Sports, a place where he could indulge his great passion for fishing and share good times with wonderful friends and co-workers.
Peter enjoyed a 53-year marriage to his beloved wife Linda, who he met in 1964 in Cornucopia. They were married in Cedarburg on March 30, 1968, and together they raised two children, Kimberly and Christopher. Peter and family were also recently blessed with two grandsons, Dominic and Patrick.
Peter loved life and had a remarkably endearing inability to sit still. While cooking for family and friends was core to his everyday life (it was all about the food!), Peter had many other hobbies and interests. Two of Peter’s favorite lifelong pastimes were taught to him at a young age by his grandfathers: Grandpa Edwin Krueger trained him in carpentry, and Grandpa Walter Barth taught him how to hunt and fish. Peter was passionate about fishing, but also interested in trains and model railroading, scouting, sports, music and history. He wholeheartedly enjoyed a good party, and he loved to have fun and entertain family and friends. Peter was also highly engaged in his community throughout his entire life. For over three decades, he was a volunteer member of the Cedarburg Fire & Rescue Squad. For the last 20+ years, he was an active member of the Boulder Junction Lions Club, and a recent recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. Peter volunteered for many of the local activities and events sponsored by the Boulder Junction Fire Department and Chamber of Commerce, helping out and being involved wherever and whenever he could to make a positive difference.
But Pete will be remembered most for just who he was: one of the nicest, kindest guys you’d ever meet. He always had a smile on his face. He was truly loved by everyone who was lucky enough to have known him and spend time with him. He was an exceptional father, father-figure, and a terrific teacher, mentor, boss, and friend. He was a great listener. He was understanding. He was compassionate. He was loyal. He was generous. He was funny, and he was a lot of fun. Quite simply, Pete was everybody’s best friend.
Peter will forever live on in the hearts of his wife, Linda M. Stark Krueger, their two children, Kimberly Fanning and Christopher “Tuc” Krueger, son-in-law Steve Fanning, and two grandsons, Dominic Fanning and Patrick Fanning. He will be dearly missed by sister Mary Graven, brother Tom (Shari) Krueger, nephews J.R. (Karla) Smiley, Mark Smiley, John (Heather) Krueger, nieces Tracey (Jim) Martiny and Amy (Kevin) Keltner, plus many great-nephews and great-nieces who were all extra fond of “Uncle Pete”. He will also be missed by other relatives, lifelong friends, co-workers, fishing buddies and so many others. Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Palmer and Arleen Krueger, sister-in-law Susan M. Smiley, brother-in-law Jim Graven, nephew Rick Smiley, and niece Kelly Gross.
It was Peter’s wish that there be no formal funeral or memorial service after his passing. However, a remembrance gathering and celebration will be held at the Boulder Junction Community Center on Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 1:00 - 4:00 pm to honor him and his legacy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a memorial donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Marshfield Children’s Hospital, or another children’s charity of your choice.
Nimsgern Funeral and Cremation Services of Woodruff is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences, special memories and photos may be left at nimsgernfuneral.com.