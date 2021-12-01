WEST BEND
Peter “Pete” Schlefke
March 25, 1961 - Nov. 28, 2021
Peter “Pete” Schlefke, 60, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born on March 25, 1961, to the late Palmer and Lois (nee Antholt) Schlefke in West Bend. Pete grew up in Whitewater on the family farm. He attended Menomonee Falls High School and went on to receive his Associate’s Degree from MATC in computerized machining. On April 26, 1986, he was united in marriage to Tammy Reid in Milwaukee. Pete worked at Matenaer Corporation. He enjoyed camping with the family and loved fishing and hunting with his buddies. Pete was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. If anyone needed help, he was always there to lend a hand. Pete always knew how to make people laugh. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be missed.
Those Pete leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Tammy Schlefke; his daughter, Megan (Jake) Cox; three sisters, Debbie Lucero Hernandez, Donna (Phil) Ludtke, and Dawn Behling; a brother, Dan Behling; three sisters-in-law, Anna Behling, Wendy (Jeff) Miller, and Gayle (Dave) Conradson; three brothers-in-law, John Kautz, John (Beth) Reid, and Don (Cammy) Reid; his stepfather, Muril Fields; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Darryl Behling and his sister Pam Cooper.
A memorial service in remembrance of Pete will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Horizon Home Care & Hospice and the doctors and nurses at Kraemer Cancer Center for all their help and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Pete’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.