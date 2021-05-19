Peter Richard Schumann
April 23, 1936 - May 15, 2021
Peter Richard Schumann left his life in fine style while driving his treasured 2012 Porsche 911 Turbo S - which was equipped with launch mode - on Saturday, May 15. He and his wife, Jo DeMars, had just embarked on a road trip to visit the Black Hills and Wyoming with other Porsche club members.
Born in Milwaukee on April 23, 1936, Richard fell in love with the West as a young child. His mother, who had wanderlust, planned a trip for the entire family to visit South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and then back to Wisconsin in two short weeks. Richard truly loved the great outdoors; camping, hunting and especially trout fishing. He shared that love of nature with his children and grandchildren, who will carry it with them forever as part of their fondest memories.
An avid sportsman, Richard was a crack shot, a phenomenal skier, and sailor. Spending summers on Big Cedar Lake, he and his brother were famous for offering girls rides on their Chris Craft, then going to the middle of the lake and serenading neighbors with their songs. He and his friend, Ned Baldus, sailed a Class C scow #A77. As far as they know, they were the only boat to win three races in one day: two regattas of Pine Lake vs Cedar Lake and a scheduled Sunday afternoon race on Cedar Lake, in 1958. Commodore Bob Meyer presented them with the Cedar Lake trophy.
He graduated UW Madison with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. His strength was in design and operations management. Richard achieved his childhood dream of being a business owner when he and two partners purchased Gleason Reel in Mayville. An astute judge of character, he was well respected by customers, employees, and the competition. He lived life to the fullest and was always up for an adventure. At Hannover Messe, he and another businessman were goaded into conducting competing orchestras at the Beer Hall, only later finding out the other man was Russian. This fond memory still tickled him in his later years. Following his retirement, Richard researched specifications, found property, and built a timber frame house on 35 acres of woods with a natural spring-fed pond. He taught all of his grandchildren to fish on the pond behind his home.
Things just popped into his head, he would say, to explain the hilarious things he said - often to total strangers. Like the time he bewildered a convenience store clerk who watched him try to pick up Jo in Sundance, Wyoming.
He loved to bring laughter to a room, regaling friends, children and grandchildren with stories of skiing, world travels, and encounters with bears.
His other passion was cars, relishing the thrill as he navigated the twists and turns of a country road. He was an active member of the Ferrari Club of America and the Porsche Club of America, scouting and hosting rally routes to share beautiful views and exciting rides with his fellow drivers.
Richard is survived by his wife, Jo DeMars; former wife, Virginia (Netz) Schumann; and children: daughter, Heidi Schumann, husband Owen Walton, and grandsons Nicholas and Peter; son Hans Schumann, wife Mary Jo, and grandchildren AJ and Sierra; as well as son Richard Schumann and partner Linda. He was loved by many more, including Jo’s daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren, along with car friends, and fellow fly fisherman, friends cross the country and around the globe. He was preceded in death by his wife Olivia; parents, Hubert and Florence Schumann; brother John Schumann, and sisters Marilyn Rahn and Joy Erdman. He was treasured Uncle Dick to many nieces and nephews who urged him to sing the “drink, drink” song during family gatherings up north and at his annual Christmas dinner.
We will celebrate Richard and his life on Sunday, June 13, at 1 p.m. at his home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard’s name to Trout Unlimited’s Embrace a Stream Program.
https://gifts.tu.org/eas21?ms=MWL-WFO-WEAS21-VolOps
We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.