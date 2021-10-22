WEST BEND
Peter W. Kolettis
July 31, 1932 - Oct. 15, 2021
Peter W. Kolettis, 89, was called by the Lord to be with his beloved wife, Marge, and his son Greg. He passed away at Kathy Hospice in West Bend. He was born in Chicago, IL, son of William and Artemis Kolettis.
Peter served in the 101st Airborne Division from 1953-1954. He was united in marriage to Marge Pascolini on August 17, 1957. While attending Carthage College he was a member of Circle K Kiwanis, co-director of the annual variety show, participated in musical stage shows, sang in the choir, served on the student government, wrote for the yearbook, and worked in the public relations office. After graduation he held positions in advertising and public relations.
He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church where he sang in the choir, served on the church council, and was a Scripture reader. He sang in a barbershop quartet and chorus, and enjoyed woodworking, wine making, and was a member of the Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild. He taught the technique of marquetry and specialized in turning bowls featuring his marquetry skills. He also constructed furniture and worship pieces for his church.
Peter is survived by his daughter, Linda (Philip) Berger; two grandsons Adam (Hope) Graff, and Tyler (Lauren) Graff, and three great-granddaughters. He will be dearly missed by his many friends and neighbors.
In addition to his wife and son, he was preceded in death by his parents and brother, George (Sophia).
Private family services will be held.
Memorials to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church or to your favorite charity are appreciated by the family.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.