Phebion ‘Red’ Nighbo

Phebion ‘Red’ Nighbor
Sept. 20, 1930 — April 17, 2021
Phebion V. Nighbor, affectionately known to all as “Red,” age 90, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Phebion was born September 20, 1930, in Princeton to Adolph and Elsie Nighbor (nee Menge). Phebion proudly served his country in the United States Army in the Korean War. On June 23, 1956, he married his loving wife, Beverly J. Nighbor (nee Docter), and remained married for 43 years until her passing on July 16, 1999. For over 30 years, Phebion had his own carpenter contractor business, “Nighbor Builders,” that built many beautiful homes in southeast Wisconsin. Phebion was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls for over 50 years. He also was a member of the VFW Post 8834 in Hartford. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, working out, reading and family picnics. He liked to stay active and busy.
Phebion is the loving father to 10 children, Ronald (Gail) Nighbor, Pam (Jeff) Kurth, Sherry Nighbor, Connie (Randy) Soyk, Raymond (Renee’) Nighbor, John Nighbor, Annette (Duane) Bock, Brenda (Bob) Couturier, Donald (Shelly) Nighbor and Lance (Karen) Nighbor; including 11 grandchildren, Thea Schulteis, Trisha Nighbor, Nicole Kurth, Danielle (Nicholas) White, Jessica (Jason) Dean, Steven Soyk, Amber Nighbor, Tracie (Andy) Lee, Chelsey (Ethan) Wolf, Megan and Cole Bock. He is further survived by 9 1/2 great-grandchildren Dakota Nighbor, Bristol and Sydney Weber, Maverick, Brooklyn and Madyson Wolf. Nicholas, Braden and Jeffrey Dean and Baby White; four half-sisters, Darlene (Jerry) Hunter, Ardell Schwersenska, Diane Martin, Iris (Jerry) Deuel; sister-in-law Alice Nighbor. He was greeted in heaven by his loving wife, Beverly; his infant daughter, Mary; three brothers: Lawrence, LeRoy and Reuben Nighbor; two sisters: JoAnne Schliepp and Delores Kuharski, and his parents.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from 4 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street, Hartford, WI 53027, followed by military honors. Interment will be in the Memorial Hill Cemetery in Princeton on Friday April 30, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Vista Point in Menomonee Falls and Kathy Hospice Horizon Home Care & Hospice in West Bend for the comfort they provided for our dad, Phebion.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to VFW of Hartford Post 8834, Kathy’s Hospice Home Care and Hospice, or the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) organization.
Please share a memory or thought or memory with the family at shimonfuneralhome.com.