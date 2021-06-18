LOMIRA
Philip ‘Phil’ R. Mezera
Dec. 20, 1936 — June 7, 2021
Philip “Phil” R. Mezera, age 84, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, in Lomira. He was born on December 20, 1936, in Crawford County to Raymond and Alta (nee Puckett) Mezera. Phil graduated from Belleville High School class of 1955. On October 23, 1965, he married Marilyn Hatzung and they began their family. Phil was the owner operator truck driver for 56 years. His passions were trucks, reading, watching tractor pulls, talking about trucks, fixing trucks, taking trucks apart — lengthening them — and then putting them back together.
Phil was a member of St Paul Lutheran Church in Slinger.
Phil is survived by his wife, Marilyn, sons Mark (Lisa) and Greg, grandchildren Brandon (Mandy) Yahr, Eric (Amy) Yahr, Noah, Becca and Sarah Mezera, great-grandchildren Hailyn and Phenix Yahr, Connor and Dylan Yahr, brothers Arnold (Kathy), David (Maggie), Mike (Judi) and Tom, sisters Linda (Leroy) Plautz and Sue Giese, brother-inlaw Gerald (Karen) Hatzung, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-inlaw Milton and Caroline Hatzung, sister Lillian Mezera, brother Larry Mezera, sisters-in-law Katie and Sonya Mezera.
A Memorial Service for Phil will be held on Saturday, June 19th at St Paul Lutheran Church (799 St Paul Ave Slinger, WI 53086) with Pastor Benjamin Golisch officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 11:00 am until 12:15 pm. Service will follow at 12;30 pm. Memorials to the church are appreciated.
The family would like to thank Phil’s favorite nurse Jamie Buchanon at Appleton for all the care she gave and the special friendship she had with Phil.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com.