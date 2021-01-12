WEST BEND
Phillip ‘Rooster’ Mark Morris
June 6, 1962 - Jan. 9, 2021
Phillip “Rooster” Mark Morris, 58, passed away at home in West Bend on January 9, after a long illness, surrounded by the love of family and friends. He was born on June 6, 1962, in West Bend to Ralph and Geraldine (nee Vujnovich) Morris.
He leaves behind four siblings, John (Kathy), Debra Schuette (Doug), Michael, and Timothy; 11 nieces and nephews, and 13 grand-nieces and -nephews, including his beloved goddaughters, Hannah and Grace Convery; other relatives and friends.
Phillip was predeceased by his parents, Ralph Morris and Geraldine Menke.
For many years, Phillip worked at Triangle Tool in Milwaukee. He was an avid sports collector and fan, and he loved spending time outdoors fishing, hunting, and boating with lifelong friends. He’ll always be remembered as an easygoing, friendly and carefree person.
Phillip’s family would like to extend a sincere thank-you to his doctors and nurses at Froedtert and Horizon Hospice for their compassion and care.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at the Schmidt Funeral Home from 1 until 3 p.m. with a funeral service at 3 p.m. Urn burial will be Friday, Jan. 15, at 11 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery in Fond du Lac.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rawhide Youth Services appreciated.
Those who wish may leave a message of comfort and condolence in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.