HARTFORD
Phyllis E. Eggert
June 5, 1941 - Sept. 23, 2021
Phyllis E. Eggert (nee Kuhn), age 80 of Hartford entered Eternal Life on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Aurora Zilber Hospice in Wauwatosa in the presence and love of her family.
Phyllis was born June 5, 1941 in Milwaukee to Mildred (nee Hafeman) and Christian Kuhn. She was united in marriage to Richard L. Eggert on August 15, 1964. Phyllis worked for multiple health insurance companies during her working career. She had a passion for flowers, making arrangements that she would decorate her home with and gift to family and friends, among many businesses around the Hartford area. Phyllis also enjoyed gardening and had a soft heart for animals. Most of all, she loved her family.
Phyllis is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Richard; loving son, Rick (Laura) Eggert, cherished grandchildren, Nathan (Jennie) Eggert and Katrine (Benjamin) Torsurd; treasured great-grandchildren, Ruby, Finn and Kinsley. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, Bud Cottingham, among other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law; her dear daughter, Julie M. Eggert; and sister, Cecile Cottingham.
Mass of Christian burial for Phyllis will be celebrated Friday, October 8, 2021 12:00 p.m. at St. Kilian Catholic Church (264 W. State St., Hartford, WI 53027) with the Rev. Britto Suresh and the Rev. David LaPlante concelebrating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m.- 11:45 a.m. Committal to follow in St. Kilian Catholic Cemetery, Hartford.
Contributions in memory of Phyllis and her love of animals are appreciated to the Washington County Humane Society.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared online at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.