Phyllis Joann McCrone Painter
April 29, 1929 - Dec. 11, 2021
Phyllis Joann McCrone Painter went to be with her Lord on December 11, 2021, at the age of 92 after a lengthy illness at home. She was born on April 29, 1929, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Walter and Bessie (nee Cook) McCrone.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Patricia “Lynn” Miller, Kathy (Gordon) Michaels, and Dave (Bonnie) Brunhart. She is further survived by her sister Mary Lavinia Capps, grandchildren Melissa (Doug) Peters, Tammy Michaels, Jaclyn (Ray) Vazquez, Matthew Michaels, Jessie (Mathew) Moser, 15 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Lloyd Painter; parents; grandson Benjamin Michaels; sisters Sylvia Graft, Margaret “Jean” Stoll, and brother Walter McCrone.
Phyllis enriched many lives as evidenced by working as an alcohol/drug counselor, chaplain duties, and co-founding Harvest House in West Bend. She was also instrumental in opening Fountain Place Christian Retirement Home in Cherokee Village, Arkansas. She loved traveling, swimming, telling jokes and stories, playing bridge and cribbage, reading, and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles.
Funeral service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, 148 S. 8th Avenue, West Bend, on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m. followed by lunch in the parish hall. Masks are required.
Heartfelt thanks to Aurora at Home Hospice for their excellent care. Memorials can be sent to Saukville Food Pantry or Ozaukee County Humane Society.
Eernisse Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-284-2601.