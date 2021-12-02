Phyllis L. Lubahn
July 24, 1948 - Nov. 29, 2021
Phyllis L. Lubahn (nee Zanto) passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at the age of 73 years after a lengthy battle with cancer. Phyllis was born on July 24, 1948, in Breckenridge, MN, to George and Leone (nee Darnick) Zanto. On February 14, 2013, Phyllis married Bob Lubahn in West Bend. A few of Phyllis’s favorites were watching TLC, playing with her great-grandson Greysen and puzzles.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Dennis Koenigs and Lorie Weber; son-in-law, Kirk Peachey; stepchildren, Mike (Cindy) Lubahn, Kristi Lubahn; grandchildren; Samantha (Andy) Zoch, Haven and Carter Koenigs, Courtney Koenigs, Connor and Cooper Weber; step-grandchildren, Mia, Cora, Quinn and Max Lubahn; great-grandchildren Audrey and Gibson Zoch, Greysen Koenigs; sisters, Sue (Tom) Merkel and Debbie Zanto; sister-in-law, Barbara (Randy) Hagedorn. She is further survived by in-laws of the Koenigs family, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by the father of her children, Thomas Koenigs; daughter Lisa Peachey “Bubba”; husband, Bob; her parents; brother Eugene Zanto; brothers-in-law, Ronald (Pat) Lubahn, Richard Lubahn; and sister-in-law, Hope Dalzin.
The Funeral Service for Phyllis will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, December 12, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Interment will be Monday, December 13, at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Memory Gardens in Beaver Dam.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family.
A special thank-you to the many years of friendship to neighbors Karen and Larry Bruer and her nephew Stevie Merkel.
