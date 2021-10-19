Rachel Renee Freiberg
May 7, 1987 - Oct. 12, 2021
Rachel Renee Freiberg, age 34, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Froedtert of West Bend. She was born on May 7, 1987, to Keith and Wanda (nee Ward) Freiberg. Rachel enjoyed baking cookies, arts & crafts and photography. Rachel was passionate and loved her work as a CNA, helping the elderly and the disabled.
Rachel is survived by her son, Davis; her parents; her brother Eric (Molly); nieces, Layla and Lily; other relatives and friends.
Rachel was preceded in death by grandparents Milton (Edith) Freiberg, and cousins, Andrew Chase, Alex and Jesse Ramirez.
A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor John C. Bass presiding. Visitation will be Saturday, October 23, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Service will be livestreamed on the Phillip Facebook page. Masks ARE REQUIRED.
In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to the family for Davis’ future needs.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.