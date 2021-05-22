TOWN OF OSCEOLA
Rainer ‘Ray’ K. Sulger
Nov. 4, 1938 — May 20, 2021
Rainer “Ray” K. Sulger, 82, of the Town of Osceola passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home. He was born November 4, 1938, to Eugene and Ella (Reich) Sulger in Karlsruhe, Germany. He immigrated to Toronto, Ontario, Canada, with his family in 1951. He attended the Provincial Institute of Trades, graduating in 1959 as a certified automotive technician.
He moved to West Bend in 1961, and enlisted into the U.S. Army shortly thereafter, serving 1961-1964, ending with the rank of sergeant. He served as a truck driver during the Berlin Airlift and various other assignments in Portugal and Canada.
He married Mary J. Schellhaass on April 16, 1966, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dundee, where they remain members. He worked for Regal Ware in Kewaskum for 38 years. He enjoyed spending time at their property in Argonne hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He was happiest surrounded by his loving family, especially his grandchildren.
He proudly earned his United States citizenship on October 31, 2016.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, and his children, Todd of San Diego, CA, Tammy (Troy) Iloncaie of Pickett, and Michael (Nick) of San Diego, CA; His grandchildren Alexa and Nathan Iloncaie; his sister, Kim (Tarik) Zaydik of Toronto, Ontario; his brothers- and sisters-inlaw and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Carl and Adeline Schellhaass; and brothers-in-law Donald and Dale Schellhaass.
The family would like to thank Lisa Michaels, the entire team at Agnesian Cancer Center, and the amazing staff at Hospice Hope for their loving care, as well as Pastor Oberg for all his prayers and visits. Special thanks to Sara and Ed for their help and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Trinity Evangelical Church and Hospice Hope.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dundee (W494 Elm St. Campbellsport). Pastor Bobby Oberg will officiate with military honors to follow.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.