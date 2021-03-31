JACKSON
Ralph H. Gerner
March 16, 1941 - March 29, 2021
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church, 2740 David’s Star Road, Jackson, for Ralph H. Gerner, “Cowboy,” of Jackson who passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at the age of 80 years at Kathy Hospice from stage 4 bladder cancer. Interment will follow the service at Immanuel Cemetery in Jackson. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 11:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church, Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School or WELS Mission appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Ralph was born on March 16, 1941, at Bauer Birth Home in West Bend, the son of the late Arnold and Evelyn (nee Melbinger) Gerner. He grew up on a farm on Scenic Drive in West Bend. On August 24, 1963, Ralph was united in marriage to Elaine Prochnow at David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church in Jackson, where he continued to enjoy the membership and Bible study. After graduating he spent 33 years working for Mercury Marine in Cedarburg and Fond du Lac. At the age of 19, Ralph had a toboggan accident that resulted in 12 surgeries and 10 hip replacements. After Mercury Marine he transported people for the Red Cross and the Interfaith. Ralph was known as the “Cowboy,” as he loved western wear. Ralph enjoyed making black powder guns and wagon wheel light fixtures along with lights made from wagon wheel hubs and wood plains with round lighting ball shades.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elaine (nee Prochnow); son Ross (Traci); three grandchildren, Hailee Grace, Alexis Faith and Aston Ross; brothers-in-law, Jerry (Arlene) Prochnow, James Matenaer, Glen (Linda) Prochnow, Dale (Carolyn) Prochnow, Warren (Holly) Prochnow and Jeff (Julie) Prochnow; sisters-in-law, Diane Brandt, Annette (Tom) Miller and Carol (Mark) Viesselman and lots of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Evelyn; father- and mother-in-law, Albert and Anita (nee Kohlwey) Prochnow; sister-in-law, Sharon Matenaer and brother-in-law, Bill Brandt.
Mueller Funeral Home of Cedarburg is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380.