JACKSON
Ralph John Felske
Ralph John Felske passed away October 26, 2021 in Jackson at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathy Felske (Fern — nee Hansen); his two children, Ann Felske-Jackman, Michael Felske and their spouses; his brother Jim (James) Felske and his nieces and nephews.
Ralph was born in Milwaukee to parents John and Irma Felske and proudly served in the United States Army. Ralph was an avid theatergoer and devout Christian who performed in local theater groups and lent his beautiful singing voice to church services. Ralph's polite demeanor and willingness to bring a smile to everyone he encountered resulted in many fond memories from those who Ralph met across various walks of life.
Visitation Monday, November 1, at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 1025 S. 7th Ave., West Bend, WI 53095, from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial is celebrated at 12 p.m.