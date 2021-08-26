Ralph John Wiedmeyer
Aug. 13, 1937 - Aug. 22, 2021
Ralph J. Wiedmeyer age 84, passed away on Sunday August 22nd, 2021, at Kathy Hospice. He was born on August 13th, 1937, in Richfield to John and Julia (nee Barbian) Wiedmeyer. Ralph graduated from Slinger High School class of 1956. On December 10th, 1969, Ralph married the love of his life Dianne M. Schemenauer and began their family. Ralph worked at Gehl Co making farm machinery for 40 years, where he retired in 2002. Ralph’s interests included restoring and pulling antique tractors, gardening, camping, watching the Brewers, Packers, and Nascar. Ralph also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family, grandkids, great-grandkids, friends, neighbors, and his “kitty” Mandy.
Ralph is survived by his children: Timothy J. Wiedmeyer and Wendy (Geoffrey) Greysen, his grandchildren Anna and Kyle Wiedmeyer, Jessica and Alex (Morgan) Erstad, step-grandchildren Nick (Grace) Greysen and Luke Greysen, great-grandchildren Andrew and Avery Erstad, sister Bernice (the late Gene) Kohl, sister-in-law Barbara (the late Joseph) Schemenauer, special friend Janet Limbach, nieces, nephews and other relatives, friends, and neighbors.
He was proceeded in death by his loving wife Dianne, his parents, parents-in-law Clarence and Lucille (nee Peters) Schemenauer, sister Theresa (Earl) Hammen, brother Alvin Wiedmeyer, sister-in-law Eileen (Norvin) Lehman, and brother-in-law Clarence Jr. (Karen) Schemenauer.
Memorials to: Wisconsin Antique Power Reunion Scholarship Fund, the Kathy Hospice, or the charity of your choice are appreciated.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mooney and Dr. Mian and their staffs, Kramer Cancer Center, Froedtert West Bend and Menomonee Falls Hospital and the Kathy Hospice for all the care they have Ralph.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Ralph will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, August 30th at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington St., Slinger, WI 53086) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 10:00 am until 11:45 am. He will join his wife Dianne at New St. Peter Cemetery following Military Honors at the church.
Phillip Funeral home is assisting the family.
