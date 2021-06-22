Ralph Krause, 62
Ralph Krause, age 62, of Elkhart, Indiana and formerly of Mequon and Milwaukee, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 16. He was born February 10, 1959 to Hans and Edith (Kruger) Krause.
Ralph is survived by his sons Jason (Christie), Justin (Allison), and Ryan (Emma), grandchildren Parker and Carson, brother Harald (Pam) Krause, and sister Marlen (Steve) Zetley. He was the much loved uncle of the Zetley kids Kristen (Kory), Erik, Blake (Paige), Dylan, and Hannah (Zach), and of Katie (Shaun) Coates. Also surviving Ralph is his former wife Vicky (Jim Hamann) with whom he remained very close, and a multitude of friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Hans and Edith Krause.
Ralph will be remembered for his sense of humor, which carried him through his years of health troubles, his intense love of his family, and his deep faith and acceptance of his situation. His memory will be honored during the lifetimes of those that loved him.
Services were held Saturday, June 19, in Elkhart, Indiana.
Rest easy Ralph, until we meet again.