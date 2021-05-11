Ralph Lemke, 79
On Friday, May 7, Ralph Lemke, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 79. Ralph was a lifelong Mequon resident except for his time in Madison attending the agricultural short course program and his time served in the Army Reserves. On February 3, 1968 he married Mary Anne Finch. They raised three children together. Ralph spent his entire career operating Lemke Seed Farms.
Ralph had a passion for all things outdoors, especially fishing. At an early age he discovered the woods, lakes, streams, and rivers around Wausaukee. Most vacations involved traveling to the cabin up north where he would spend as much time as possible fishing or hunting. After retirement, winters were spent in Estero, Florida, where he could spend his days fishing Estero Bay, or on the golf course. Ralph was always willing to take new people fishing as long as they didn’t ask to come back early.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ruth. He is survived by his wife, Mary; siblings, John, Ted (Sue), and Lauri (Tim); children Patrick, Kristin (Jim), and Rick (Marsha); grandchildren Gianna, AJ, Talia, Joey, Maggie, and Alice; and his beloved dog Tess.
Ralph was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Freistadt, his entire life. He had a strong faith and a generous heart when it came to spreading the Word of Jesus.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Freistadt on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Trinity Freistadt-Salam Ayagri Missions. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com. For more information, call the Mueller Funeral Home at 262-377-0380.