Ralph R. Schmidt
March 31, 1926 - Sept. 1, 2021
Ralph Robert Schmidt, age 95, lived independently at Cedar Ridge Community, and was grateful to have lived through the COVID lockdown, to again enjoy playing sheepshead with his friends there. He passed of natural causes on Sept. 1, 2021, after a brief hospice stay.
He was grandson of Henry and Caroline (nee Sperber), son of William G. and Ida (nee Stagemann), born March 31, 1926, in the Town of Trenton.
Raised on the family dairy farm, he early learned valuable life skills. He was a hard worker, mechanically minded, a creative problem solver, and an excellent hunter providing game to help feed family.
When the farm was sold, at age 21 he took employment with Hartung Nash Motor Company in Milwaukee. There he met Nick. In a 1980 West Bend News feature story, staff writer Jack Anderson wrote: “Schmidt is still grateful to Nick Hoeppner, the man who taught him about aligning and balancing back in 1948. ‘I’ve got to say, he was my benefactor,’ he said.”
On Sept. 1, 1965, Schmidt brought his specialty skills back home, opening his own business: Schmidt’s Safety Center at 444 N. Main St. His business grew only by word of mouth, and perhaps because of the bubble gum he gave the children, after checking the oil, the belts, tire pressure, filling the tank, and a full window wash. Schmidt sold the business in 1984 to Roger Berth. The business is now a third-generation success (Auto Safety Center).
“He often whistled while he worked, which I so loved about him,” said daughter Christine. “But he wasn’t all work! He loved dancing, music, theater, traveling, golfing, bowling, snowmobiling, reading, his church, (Our Savior’s Lutheran), his family, volunteer opportunities and the enjoyment of many friends.”
Anderson concluded his story quoting Ralph, “...’To each his own way of life. I made a good living. I am always busy. I think God has treated me well.’ He thought for a moment and smiled. ‘I remember the story about the old man who always had time to talk to a little boy,’ he said.”
He is survived by his son, Paul Schmidt of Phoenix, AZ, and daughter, Christine Schmidt of Port Washington (Betty’s children); stepchildren, James (Cheri) Frusher of DePere, and Gary Frusher of Madison, (Gladys’ children). He is further survived by nephew, Howard (Susan) Westphal of Menomonee Falls; nieces, Carol (nee Schmidt) Hahn, West Bend, Diane (Steve) Rice, Oconomowoc, Bonnie (Dan) Skaggs of Colorado; brother-in-law, Gary Kalkofen of Kewaskum and Alan Seefeldt of Florida.
Ralph was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jean Stein (nee Kalkofen), and second wife, Gladys Schmidt (nee Pierron); stepdaughter Janice (Danniel) Bertram; siblings, Ruth Schmidt (nee Hahnsman), Flora Smith (Walter) and Grace Frankel (William).
Per Ralph’s request, no formal service will be held. Private inurnment will take place at Washington County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the West Bend Full Shelf Food Pantry, 231 Municipal Drive, West Bend, WI 53095. This is an organization that Ralph volunteered countless hours to.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.