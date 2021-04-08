Randal E. Jacque ‘Randy,’ 62
Oct. 31, 1958 - April 2, 2021
Randal E. Jacque “Randy” passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 2, 2021. He was 62 years old. Randy was born in Port Washington on October 31, 1958, to parents Edward and Sylvia (Weber) Jacque. Randy graduated from Port Washington High School and went on to marry his sweetheart, Jean Windis, on June 26, 1981.
Randy worked for the family business Jacque’s Welding and Crane Service, up until his recent retirement.
Randy is survived by his brothers: Dennis (Janice) Jacque of Port Washington and Richard (Annette) Jacque of Grafton. He is further survived by siblings-in-law, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Randy was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; parents Edward and Sylvia; sister Karen Cate, and parents-in-law, John and Mary Windis.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at St. John XXIII Parish - St. Peter of Alcantara Catholic Church, 1800 N. Wisconsin St., Port Washington, WI 53074. Father Patrick Wendt will preside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter of Alcantara are appreciated.
Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.
Randy’s family wishes to thank Dr. Eernisse and his nursing staff and the staff at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.