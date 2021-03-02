RICHFIELD
Raphaela Olivia Gehrung
Aug. 31, 2001 - Feb. 25, 2021
Raphaela Olivia Gehrung, “Raphi,” age 19, of Richfield, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021.
Raphi was born August 31, 2001, in Waukesha, to her parents Raphaela R. (nee Sebastian) and Robert L. Gehrung.
She enjoyed trips with her sister and cousins, driving on the UTV, swimming, riding her train, playing candy claw machines and going to candy shops, stickers, and loved dogs. Raphi graduated from Slinger High School.
Raphi is survived by her loving parents, Raphaela and Bobby Gehrung of Richfield; cherished younger sister, Sophia Gehrung; her treasured pets, Chuck Norris “Chuckie” and Buddy; doting maternal grandparents, Donald and Judy Sebastian and doting paternal grandparents, Robert T. and Ann Gehrung; dear great-great-grandma, Carol Gehrung; caring maternal aunts and uncles, Delighla (Eric) Brehm, Sam (Erin) Sebastian, Melina Sebastian, Latasha (Brad) Schwartz and Adam Sebastian; caring paternal aunts and uncles, Jesse (Cali) Gehrung, Nikki Gehrung, and Christina (Greg) Leudke. She is further survived by her cherished cousins, Alana, Quinn, Leroy, Jade Gehrung, Margaux Gehrung, Wesley, Parker, and Elle Leudke, Aidan and Addie Brehm, Chewy, Gabes, Timmy, Donny, Philip and Judy Austin, Caroline, Ian and Nate Schwartz; among many other relatives and friends.
Raphi was welcomed to her eternal home by her maternal great-grandparents, Bill and Ann Youse; paternal great-grandpa, Ted Gehrung; and great-granny Schneider.
Memorial services for Raphi will be held Thursday, March 4, at Northbrook Church, 4014 Highway 167 West, Richfield, WI 53076, at 1 p.m. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Services will be live-streamed, please visit www.shimonfuneralhome.com, and open Raphi’s tribute wall to view services.
Contributions in memory of Raphi are appreciated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.