KEWASKUM
Ray Leonard Engelking
Ray Leonard Engelking of Kewaskum died at his residence on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. He was killed while heroically protecting his wife from a homicidal intruder. He was 72.
Ray was born in Elgin, Illinois and grew up in nearby Barrington. He was the only son of Raymond and Ella Engelking and the brother of Gail Tripoli. Childhood friends and relatives around Barrington knew him as “Butch” and his childhood home near Barrington High School was a gathering place for cousins and friends. Butch was an accomplished athlete in his youth and was even drafted to play professional baseball. He graduated from Barrington High School in the class of 1966, and often cited the practical wisdom he gained from his parents as the guiding force of his post-Barrington Life.
Raymond, his father, would tell him, “Be yourself and be honest; honesty you never have to explain.” After high school, Ray was significantly injured in a motorcycle crash which derailed his ambitions of playing professional baseball. Instead of baseball, Ray attended Indiana State University where he studied Economics and gained certification to teach secondary education. Ray was also heavily involved in student activism, and, along with his roommate Ed, pioneered the first racially integrated dorm room in the University’s history. By equipping regular people to be informed and conscientious consumers, Ray saw educating young people in consumer economics as a vehicle for systemic and social change. In May of 1970, Ray graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Economics.
Ella often reminded him, “Never become more important than the people you serve.” Consequently, Ray took servant leadership into many of the leadership positions he occupied in his life. Ray developed a passion for publicly accessible education and how it could indiscriminately offer options and opportunities for advancement to people of all racial and socioeconomic backgrounds. Ray taught during 5 decades (1969-2005), and his first teaching positions were in inner-city Terra Haute, Indiana where he taught students in-home and at Hammond Morton High School. As a 21 years old in 1970, Ray accepted a position teaching Economics at West Bend West High School where he continued until 2005. Economics was a required course at WB West and so for 35 years Ray personally taught Economics to nearly half of the students that went through High School in West Bend (sometimes teaching the children of former students). It was as a teacher at a teacher work day in 1973 where Ray met Deborah, a special education teacher, and the two were married on June 8th, 1974 at St. Matthias Catholic Church in New Fane. They gave birth to 3 children: Shane, Rhett, and Zach. Shane, 43, is married to Katie Engelking and resides in Elburn, IL. Rhett, 40, is unmarried and resides in Washington, D.C. Zachary, 38, is married to Ashley Lemmer-Engelking and resides in Merrimac. Ray also valued his relationship as Big Brother to Sean Collins, whom he met early on through the Big Brothers and Big Sisters Association of Washington County.
Ella also told him, “There are those who talk about what they want to do and those who just do it - be one of those who just do it.” While teaching and raising three boys, Ray also found time to complete a Master of Science in Education from National Louis University. He used that experience to join the faculty of Moraine Park Technical College for 25 years where he taught at the Waupun Correctional Institute and via night classes at the West Bend campus. Ray also prioritized time to do community service and experience new cultures. He traveled throughout Europe in his youth, visited most of the United States and Canadian provinces on summer trips with his family, and visited four other continents with his wife in retirement. One of Ray’s most significant trips was his last where three generations of his family visited a sustainable communities project, he helped finance in the Drylands of Kenya.
Ray saw his primary vocational role as a supportive mentor, and he loved seeing young people realize their potential beyond the classroom. In addition to serving as a teacher, Ray coached several sports teams and student organizations. Early in his time at WB West, he coached wrestling for a season, advised the debate team, and advised the Annual for 3 years each. Later in his tenure, he Coached both Boys and Girls JV Golf for 8 seasons. Ray also took time to coach all 3 of his sons’ sports teams. He coached for 6 years with the YMCA Youth Soccer League. He also coached baseball for 4 seasons with West Bend Minor League, 2 Seasons with West Bend Little League and 5 Seasons with West Bend Senior League. After he retired from teaching, Ray continued coaching golf at Concordia University for multiple seasons. He remained an active athlete his whole adult life, playing softball and golfing competitively in several leagues at Hon-E-Kor Golf Course in Kewaskum. He won several team championships and individual awards in this capacity.
Legacy was on his mind during the latter part of his life. He served one term on the School Board of the Kewaskum School District where his children attended school. During that time he was integral in fostering a new elementary school, dramatic expansion of the high school facilities, and a designation of all district property as Drug and Alcohol Free. As a Leader in the WB West Social Studies Department, he mentored young teachers and established a “Distinguished Alumni” award for graduates of the school, a “Business of the Year” award for outstanding local business leaders, and adopted a stretch of Highway 45 to engage students in roadside cleanup. He was a quiet philanthropist, donating significant amounts of his income to causes in defense of the environment and protection of civil rights especially.
Ray realized his proudest moments in the second half of his life. The professional achievement he most appreciated was being voted by the WB West students as the “2002-2003 Teacher of the Year.” The coaching experience he was most proud of was coaching the Lions Club team to the West Bend Senior League title in 1994. The personal experience he most cherished was every moment he spent with Tara, Acacia, Sharada, and Azalea, his four grandchildren.
An in person memorial event is being planned for a time in summer/fall when social gatherings may be less impacted by the ongoing effects of the pandemic. The family has established the “Ray Engelking Memorial Scholarship Fund” in his name to support West Bend West students at risk of not graduating by funding educational opportunities at Moraine Park Technical College. To make a 501c3 tax-deductible tribute to Ray please visit http://wbcolumns.org/donate and in the “Name of the Scholarship” field, type “Ray Engelking.”
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence may be left in an online guestbook or by private condolence at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.