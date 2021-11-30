Raymond A. Brinkman
July 4, 1936 - Nov. 18, 2021
Raymond A. Brinkman, 85, was called Home by his Heavenly Father on Thursday, November 18, 2021, with family by his side.
Ray was born July 4, 1936, to the late Albert and Magdalena (Budahn) Brinkmann. He was the middle son between two sisters, Lillian and Bernice. They all grew up on the family farm in the Town of Wayne/Kohlsville.
Ray graduated from West Bend High School and then served in U.S. Army from 1957 to 1960. Ray was united in marriage to Renate Mracek in Germany. They raised four children, John, Jeff, Chris and Melissa together. Ray was employed with Fred Christ TV as a repair man before starting Ray’s TV in 1975. Upon leaving the TV store, he became a car salesman with various dealerships. Ray loved to work with his hands. He took great pride working as an assembler at the local Walmart. In the most recent years, he enjoyed driving cars for Badger State Auto Auction until his recent illness.
Ray loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchild. He loved playing his accordion, listening to polka music and never missed a Packers, Badgers, Brewers or Bucks game. He was a member of St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in North Fond du Lac and served the church as an elder as well as being a faithful member for 58 years.
Ray is survived by his children, John Brinkman, Jeffrey Brinkman, Christine (Mark) Roedl and Melissa (Troy) Cleland; five grandchildren, Arielle Brinkman, Ava and Easton Roedl, Jacob (Ashley Gulig) Brinkman and Trent (Katelyn Jann) Brinkman; one great-granddaughter, Chloe Brinkman; former wife, Renate Brinkman; one sister, Lillian Schneiter; one sister-in-law, Christa (Peter) Maier of Germany; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Bernice Brinkman and one brother-in-law, Milfred Schneiter.
Services were held Nov. 23. Memorials may be directed to St Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church.
“The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Grancare and SSM Hospice for their care and compassion given to Ray.”
Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.