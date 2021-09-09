Regina J. Rogers, 66
Regina J. Rogers of Mequon passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 3, 2021, age 66 years. She was the dear sister of William L. Rogers of Bridgeview, IL.
Regina was a graduate of the University of Illinois-Chicago, where she received a degree in business. She moved to California after college; after leaving California, she moved to Mequon. Regina worked at the Mequon City Hall where she was involved in voting, voting registration and ballot counting.
Per Regina’s wishes, no services will be held.
