WEST BEND
Richard A. (‘Dick’) Schacht
December 25, 1931 - May 24, 2021
On a wet and rainy Monday, Dick left us and was reunited in heaven with his daughter, Amy, on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Richard A. (“Dick”) Schacht of West Bend died on Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Froedtert West Bend Hospital in the Town of West Bend at the age of 89. He was born on December 25, 1931, to the late Alice (nee Machmueller) and Paul Schacht. On October 13, 1956, he was united in marriage to Dolores (“Dee Dee”) Tarrence at St. John’s Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien.
Dick was a graduate of the Class of 1951 of West Bend High School. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict as a staff sergeant from 1952 through 1955. Following his service, he attended Milwaukee School of Engineering. Dick worked at the West Bend Company as a purchasing agent as well as at his father’s Mobil station in West Bend. He later went on to work as a purchasing manager at Broan Manufacturing in Hartford, retiring in 1993. Dick was a past president of the Milwaukee Association of Purchasing Management and past director of National Affairs for the Association. He was very much involved in the Knights of Columbus Third-Degree serving as a past Grand Knight for Council #1964 in West Bend and serving as a Fourth-Degree Faithful Navigator for the Holy Hill Assembly #1677. While in the Fourth-Degree, he was also a member of the Honor Guard.
Dick loved giving back and enjoyed working with his hands. He would always lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His faith was also a central part of his life and he, Dee Dee and their family were lifelong parishioners of Holy Angels Parish, where Dick served on the School Board, Parish Council and as a lector and lay distributor. He also served on the Board of Directors for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Washington County.
Above all else, he cherished his family. Together, he and Dee Dee raised five children, Terry, Rita, Amy, Jane and Doug. He loved his family, many friends, sailing, trout fishing, cards, the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers. He will be greatly missed by his wife, children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Dee Dee; four children: Terry (Cindy) of Grafton, Rita of DeForest, Jane Lang (Andy) of Sussex, and Doug (Michelle) of Greenville, Wisconsin: 10 grandchildren: Brad, Kimberlee, Alex, Katie, Adam, Maddie, Max, Taylor, Gavin and Ava; brother Tom (Carol) of Switzerland, Florida; sister Rosemary Doyle of Conway, Arkansas; brother-in-law: Ed (Dianne) Tarrence of Green Bay; nieces nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by their daughter Amy; sister Alyce Winnemueller; twin brothers, Donald and David Schacht; mother-in-law, Anna Tarrence (Larkin); brother-in-law Joseph Tarrence; sisters-in-law Teresa Tarrence, Helen Tarrence and Rosalie Tarrence (Peters).
A gathering for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 1, from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend followed with a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at the Church at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Patrick Heppe presiding.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com to leave messages of comfort and condolence.