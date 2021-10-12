Richard A. ‘Dick’ Seefeld, 79
Richard Allen Seefeld “Dick” made his triumphant entry into heaven on September 20, 2021, 79 years. Loving and faithful husband of Virginia (nee Turner) for 56 years. Cherished Dad to Scott (Jennifer) Seefeld and Brad Seefeld. Treasured “Ah Ah” to five grandchildren: Bryan (fiancŽe, Mary Grace) Seefeld, Ben (fiance, Emily) Seefeld, Lauren Seefeld, Luke Seefeld, Tyler Seefeld. Loving brother to Bob (Marilyn) Seefeld and the late Roger (the late Mary) Seefeld. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Born in St. Louis, MO, to Elmer and Corda (nee Scherbarth) Seefeld, Dick spent most of this life in the Milwaukee area. He attended Bethesda Lutheran and Holy Ghost Lutheran Grade Schools. He went to Milwaukee Lutheran High School for two years and then graduated from Milwaukee University School. After high school, he attended Valparaiso University and eventually graduated from Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa, where he met the love of his life, Ginny, in 1964. Even though he called Milwaukee “home,” he also grew to love the warm weather, palm trees, and special friends in Bonita Springs, Florida.
Dick loved competition, and sports were a big part of his story. He played multiple sports throughout high school and even was a member of the first team to be inducted into the USM Athletic Hall of Fame, where the (1957-1961) boys basketball team went 57-0. You would often hear him telling stories about past high school games or great sports play. He loved sharing these memories, especially with his grandchildren.
Dick was the ultimate “connector.” He was always relationship-focused in business, with people, and in life. He started the Seefeld Company in 1986 and cherished the friendships that grew from his clients. He also had an open-door policy at home, always inviting people over for food and fellowship. He loved people and connecting people to one another was his great joy.
Dick’s generous spirit shone brightly through his volunteering at St. Paul Lutheran in Grafton, Martin Club, Optimist Club, LAMP (Lutheran Association of Military Pilots), and Habitat for Humanity in Florida. Dick was most generous, however, when he shared his love of the gospel. He was known to, on occasion, share his faith even while on the golf course.
Dick had many loves. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He loved watching the Bucks, Brewers, and Packers. He loved golf and playing with his Ozaukee County Men’s Golf League and his Spring Run buddies in Florida. He also loved traveling with family and friends.
There are two things, however, that Dick loved the most. He loved his family, especially Ginny, his children, grandchildren, and his two brothers. And he loved Jesus with all his heart, soul, and mind. We are grateful that his race is won, and he is now in the arms of Jesus.
We don’t know what tomorrow holds, but we know who holds tomorrow.
Memorial Service for Dick Seefeld will be November 1, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Grafton. Visitation: 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Service: 1:00 p.m.
Immediately after the memorial service, all guests are invited to a Celebration of Life Gathering in true “Dick Seefeld” style!
Celebration of Life Gathering Location: Florian Event Venue, N111W18611 Mequon Road, Germantown, WI 53022.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, Grafton, or The Elmer Seefeld Endowment at Concordia University, Mequon. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.