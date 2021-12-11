Richard Allen Jacklin
March 15, 1942 – Dec. 9, 2021
Richard “Richie” A. Jacklin, age 79, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021. He was born on March 15, 1942, in Milwaukee to Lester and Arcella (nee Neuberg) Jacklin. He loved hunting and fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Richie belonged to the Operating Engineers Local #139 for over 25 years. He faithfully served his country in the U.S. Army and belonged to the former American Legion Post #522 in Bark Lake. Richard is survived by one aunt, Belle Rummel; many cousins, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church (1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus) with Fr Timothy C. Bickel presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Military honors will follow. He will be buried at St. Hubert Cemetery after the honors.
The Phillip Funeral of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome. com.