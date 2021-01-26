SLINGER
Richard F. “Dick” Keener
Richard F. “Dick” Keener of Slinger, age 90, died peacefully in the Lord’s loving care, in the presence of his sons and family of natural causes.
Dick was a loving, caring, and thoughtful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and a true gentleman in our community and world. His friendship was honest, sincere, and loyal to all he befriended. His sons, family and friends will miss his warmth, integrity, and presence among us.
Dick was extremely proud to be an Air Force veteran, owner of the Blue Room night club in Ackerville, as well as general manager of Little Switzerland Ski area in Slinger. Dick was an avid Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Braves, and Brewers sports fan. Dick’s true sports love was the game of golf where he acquired many lifelong friends and possibly the best foot wedge in the game. A round of golf and a day on the golf course allowed for many smiles, laughs and an opportunity to bestow his wide range of jokes on everyone in his group and on the course. Dick had a great love of family and he provided great wisdom and entertainment to all.
Dick is survived by sons Jeff (Mary), Todd (Tracy), Jason and Michael (Sandy) Keener; and grandchildren, Bryce (Bridget) Keener, Rashelle (Zach) Christopherson, Brittany (Ryan) Faust, Lexi, Kendall, and Bristol Keener; and great-grandchildren Kade Christopherson, Flyn Keener, Berkley Christopherson, Kieran Keener, and Lydia Faust.
Dick was proceeded in death by wife Mary Keener (Walter), parents Ernest and Alice Keener, siblings David and Don Keener and Ardella Knutson.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E Washington St., Slinger, WI 53086) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding with full military honors to follow. Mass will be livestreamed on the Phillip Facebook page at 1:00 p.m. Private family will be interment at New St. Peter Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Slinger Food Pantry (321 E. Washington St. Slinger, WI 53086) are appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.