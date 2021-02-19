West Bend
Richard H. ‘Rich’ Kind
April 22, 1952 - Feb. 17, 2021
Richard H. “Rich” Kind, 68, of West Bend passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Rich was born on April 22, 1952, in West Bend, the son of the late Ruben and Ella (nee Oelhafen) Kind. In 1976, he met and married the love of his life, Sharon Weinfurter. They were united in marriage at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend and have spent 45 years together. Rich graduated from West Bend High School in 1970. He always had a love for riding his Harleys and enjoying family. He was employed at Simplicity for 29 and a half years and John Deere for 10 years as a machinist. He enjoyed helping people and going above and beyond for anyone. Above all else he enjoyed spending time with his family and deeply loved his grandchildren.
Those Rich leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Sharon; three children, Robert Kind of West Bend, Tracy (Arnold) Morales of West Bend, and Kelly Kind of West Bend; seven grandchildren, Haley Kind (special friend, Carson) and Ally Kind and their mother, Amy, Naldito Morales, Joseph Morales, Brooklyn Morales, Kaylee Morales, Madison Kind who he had a special bond with who took over as a father role for her; a sister, Carole Breit; three sisters-in-law, Marion Buelow, Dianne Patzer, and Linda (Gary) Greisch; two brothers-in-law, Glenn (Connie) Weinfurter and Kevin (Amanda) Greene; a special niece, Jamie Dixon; special nephew, Jerad Weinfurter; and his “Puppy Girl,” Angel; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant brothers, Robert and Kenneth; a brother, Ron Kind; mother-in-law, Joan Weinfurter; his father-in-law, Alfred Weinfurter; three brothers-in-law, Romy Breit, Perry Weinfurter and Kenny Weinfurter; and a sister-in-law, Carole Weinfurter.
VISITATION: Rich’s family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, in West Bend on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. In honor of Rich, please feel free to wear your Harley apparel.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Funeral services for Rich will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. Entombment will take place on Wednesday at Washington County Memorial Park at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for the grandchildren’s college fund are appreciated.
