Richard Harold Boldt
April 23, 1950 - July 20, 2021
Richard H. Boldt entered eternal life on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the age of 71 years.
Richard was born on April 23, 1950, in Elmhurst, IL to Milton and Elizabeth (nee Mueller) Boldt. He attended Menomonee Falls High School and apprenticed with the Falk Company before teaching machine shop at Milwaukee Area Technical College for 30 years. Richard met the love of his life, Sharon Wasilas, on a blind date set up by her godfather, Bob Thomas. They were married on November 10, 1979, in Batavia, IL.
Richard enjoyed family vacations, fishing, riding his Harley, playing cards with the card club, Bible study and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed babysitting his granddaughter, Delaney.
Richard is survived by his wife of almost 42 years, Sharon; children Cheryl (Jon Reed) Boldt from Grafton, Jeni (Michael) Kiel from Jackson; granddaughter Delaney Kiel; siblings John Boldt from Green Bay, Margaret (Charles) Schowalter from Jackson, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, and dear friends.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents Milton and Betty; grandparents Frank and Mabel (Stemerdink) Boldt, Harold and Irma (Burhop) Mueller; uncles Russell Boldt, Fred Boldt, Earl Stoltenberg, and Ray Koehn; aunts Carol “Kelly” Stoltenberg Koehn and Helen “Carol” Boldt.
Many thanks to the nurses and doctors at St Joe’s Hospital in West Bend and at Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls. Their loving care and compassion are deeply appreciated by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the MATC Fast Fund or to St John’s Lutheran Church.
We wanted him to stay, but God called Richard and he was ready.
A Memorial Service for Richard will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, July 31 at St. John’s Lutheran Church (2881 Division Rd, Jackson, WI 53037) with Pastor Paul Mittermaier presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm.