Eau Claire
Richard J. Claus II
Richard J. Claus II, 66, of Eau Claire, formerly of West Bend, passed away on February 13, 2021.
Richard grew up in West Bend and went to Eau Claire for college and stayed there for the last 40-plus years. He loved all kinds of music and seeing concerts. He also enjoyed watching sports.
Richard is survived by his brother, David (Gloria) Claus of North Fond du Lac; niece, Kathryn (Robert) Dunkel; nephew, Matthew (Alexandria) Claus; and two great-nephews, Leo and Christian Claus.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Gayle Claus.
Per Richard’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19 no funeral service will be held. However, thoughts and prayers are welcomed and appreciated.
Richard has been laid to rest with his parents at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Richard’s arrangements. Additional information and “Tribute Wall” may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.