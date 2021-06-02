Kewaskum
Richard Joseph Herriges
August 24, 1928 - May 31, 2021
Richard Joseph Herriges, age 92, of Kewaskum, passed away on May 31, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Richard was born on August 24, 1928, to the late Anton and Ann Herriges (nee Staehler) in Washington County. He was united in marriage to Audrey Uelmen on June 23, 1956, at St. Michael Catholic Church. Audrey preceded Richard in death on September 1, 2016.
Richard grew up farming on the family farm in St. Michaels. Following farming, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served as a heavy artillery soldier and a tank driver from 1953 until 1955 in the Korean War. Richard attended the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in June of 2015. Richard was a woodtick - he loved cutting wood and he was known for his famous horseradish. He was deeply involved with St. Michael Catholic Church where he served on the buildings and grounds committee. Richard was also involved in the Knights of Columbus, Moose Lodge, Catholic Family Life Insurance Committee, and the Kewaskum American Legion.
Those Richard leaves behind to cherish his memory include his eight children, Dennis (Joann) Herriges of Kewaskum, Russell (Joan) Herriges of Kewaskum, Cindy (Dale) Poling of Tennessee, Charlene (Allan) Jaeger of Franksville, Mark (Jackie) Herriges of Kewaskum, Chris (Toby) Mueller of Kewaskum, Jean Herriges (special friend, Todd) of Kewaskum and Kevin Herriges (special friend, Isabel) of Kewaskum; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Marion Yank of Cedarburg, Joan Lehr of Fond Du Lac and Catherine (John) Machacek of Slinger; two brothers, Leander Herriges of Campbellsport and Brother Isidore Herriges of Mt. Calvary, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, Richard was preceded in death by two sisters, Harriet (Donald) Peters and Adeline (John) Niemeier; three brothers-in-law, Paul Yank, Harold (Laverne) Uelmen, and Ernie Lehr; two sisters-in-law, Erlene Herriges and Arlene (Edward) Schneider.
MEMORIAL MASS: A memorial Mass for Richard will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church, 8883 Forest View Road in the Town of Kewaskum, at 5:00 p.m., on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, with Father Jacob Strand officiating. Burial of Richard and Audrey’s cremains will follow in the parish cemetery with military honors. In lieu of the visitation, the family invites you to join them in the parish hall for food and fellowship and to share memories of Richard following the burial.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Richard’s arrangements. Additional information can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
The Herriges family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Seasons Hospice and all of Richard’s caregivers for the wonderful care they gave him.
Memorials to the Honor Flight, Shalom Wildlife Refuge, or a charity of your choice is appreciated.