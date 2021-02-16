Germantown
Richard M. Dabringer
March 28, 1944 - Feb. 10, 2021
Richard M. Dabringer, age 76 years, of Germantown was called home to be with the Lord on February 10, 2021, at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Richard was born on March 28, 1944, in West Bend to Robert and Lillian Dabringer (Wilger).
Richard worked at the Threshold until he retired. In retirement he enjoyed his time at Senior Day Services doing activities and taking trips. He was an avid walker and in his younger days could be seen briskly walking around West Bend. Richard enjoyed food and a good cup of coffee. One of his favorite hobbies was cooking, especially chili and chocolate chip cookies.
Those who knew Richard were blessed by the way he was able to enjoy the simple things in life. He helped us realize the joy in a delicious home-cooked meal, spending time with family, and appreciating a nice day.
Among those Richard leaves behind to cherish his memory are his brother Leroy (Roseanna) Dabringer. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother Robert (Viola) Dabringer; his sister, Rosemary (David) Merkt; a nephew, James Dabringer; and niece, Susan Merkt.
Funeral service for Richard will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095). Inurnment at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend at a later date.
Richard’s family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Richard’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Germantown Group Home and Senior Day Services for the loving care they provided.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Richard’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.