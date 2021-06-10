Richard M. Merkel, 83
Richard Michael Merkel of Grafton passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at age 83 after a short illness. He was born June 2, 1936, in Milwaukee to the late Roman Michael and the late Doris (Bredl) Merkel. He was a draftsman by trade and owned his own steel erecting company for many years before his retirement.
Richard was a member of the Saukville Gun Club, the Waukesha Gun Club and Wild Wings Sportsman’s Club where he enjoyed shooting skeet, trap and sporting clays. He was also a shooting instructor and avid hunter. He was able to enjoy one last hunt in Montana in November 2020 where he harvested two deer before God called him home.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Donna (Krueger) Merkel, his sister Donna Berst, brother in law John Berst and nephew David Berst.
Richard is survived by his children, Patricia (Mark) Brunnquell, Pam (John Strohbusch) Merkel and Alicia McNally; his grandchildren Jacob (Autumn) Brunnquell, Zachary Brunnquell, Micaela Brunnquell, Joshua Brunnquell and Kylie Strohbusch; and a nephew, John Michael (Karen) Berst. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Due to the COVID pandemic a private service was held to honor Richard’s life. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Merkel family.