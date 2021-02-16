Richard P. Schoenfeldt Sr., 73
Mr. Dick Schoenfeldt of Saukville passed away at his home Friday, February 12, 2021, while surrounded by his loving family. He was 73 years old.
Richard was born in Milwaukee on February 20, 1947, son of Richard A. and Ella Keipper Schoenfeldt. The family moved to the Saukville area and Dick attended local schools, graduating from Port Washington High School, class of 1965, before continuing his education at UW-Stout. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1973, patrolling the DM-Zone in Korea.
On June 9, 1973, Dick was united in marriage with Judy Buechler at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Cedarburg. The couple settled in Saukville and raised their family of two children. Mr. Schoenfeldt worked as a deputy with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department for over 25 years, retiring in 2000.
Dick lived his life in service to his community; he was a longtime member of Parkside Community United Church of Christ (formerly St. Peter’s UCC), was a 50-year member of the Saukville Fire Department and a lifetime member of Saukville American Legion Post 470, a member of VFW Post 5373 and the Disabled American Veterans. He was also a member and past president of the Wisconsin County Police Association. Dick was responsible for organizing the Ozaukee County Silent 9/11 Parade and ran it for 11 years. Many of his hobbies revolved around his community service, and he frequently supported groups though their fish fries, brat fries and corn roasts. He was also a big sports fan and enjoyed watching the Brewers, Packers, and local high school sports.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Judy; daughter, Jennifer Schoenfeldt (Bill Brazelton), both of Saukville, and son, Richard Jr. “Chip” (Jennifer) Schoenfeldt of Kansas City, MO. He is further survived by sisters Toni (Gary) Fischer of Port Washington, Tami (Glenn) Viesselmann of Cedarburg, Karen (Bob Ellisor) Schulz of Adams-Friendship and Kim (Tod) Becker of Sussex, sisters- and brothers-in-law Shirley (Donald) Fechter of Campbellsport, Beverly (Richard) Beyer of Cedarburg, Ronald (Patricia) Buechler of West Bend and Bonnie (Wayne) Gierach of Manawa, several nieces and nephews, other family and many friends. He is also survived by his grand-dogs Maxwell and Murray. Dick was preceded in death by his mother, Ella; father, Richard A. (the late Nesta) Schoenfeldt; and sister Anita Schoenfeldt.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, at Parkside Community United Church of Christ, 166 W. Dekora St., Saukville. The Rev. Susan Drake will preside. The family will greet visitors at the church on Saturday from 2 p.m. until services at 5 p.m. There will be a walk-through of the Saukville Fire Department and American Legion at 4 p.m. Dick will be laid to rest with military honors at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
Memorials are suggested in his name to the Saukville Fire Department, the Saukville Landt-Thiel American Legion Post 470, or the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.