Richard R. Volesky, 62
Richard Volesky of Port Washington passed away surrounded by his loving family in the morning hours of Monday, February 1, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. He was 62 years old.
Richard was born in Port Washington on November 11, 1958, son of Roman Volesky and Elinor Stern Volesky. He grew up in the Town of Saukville and graduated from Ozaukee High School with the class of 1976. During high school he played basketball and played in the high school band.
After high school, Richard received his Associate Degree in business from the University of Wisconsin-Washington County. He was employed at Doerr Electric in Cedarburg, Gilson Manufacturing in Plymouth, and Kohler Co. Engines Division, where he recently retired after 34 years as a senior material scheduler.
On September 20, 1986, he married Ann Hollrith at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Saukville.
Richard loved playing softball. One of his proudest moments was when he pitched a perfect (no hit) game in the Port Washington Men’s Open Softball League on July 15, 1980. No opposing batter reached first base. He also enjoyed going fishing with his family, was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers, and took a lot of pride in his lawn care. Richard was also a member of St. John XXIII Parish in Port Washington and the Quarter Century Club at Kohler Co.
He is survived by his wife, Ann, of Port Washington; his two daughters, Stephanie and Sarah, both of Port Washington; siblings Rosemary (Ron) Nett, Donald (Lina) and David Volesky, all of Port Washington, and George and Ronald Volesky of Fredonia. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Ann Hollrith; brothers-in-law Scott (special friend Teri) and Will (Kristine) Hollrith; nieces and nephews, Ellen (Andy) Jarr, Kristin (Brent) Balzer, Jenni Hollrith, Dr. Ashley (Bryan) Medinger, Mary (Adam) Blaha, Emily Hollrith, Joseph (Amber) Hollrith, and Keegan Hollrith; great-nieces and nephews: Lauren, Clara and his Godson William Jarr, Easton and Graham Medinger, Joseph Hollrith and Zoey Blaha, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roman and Elinor; his brother Daniel Volesky; his father-in-law, George J. Hollrith; brother-in-law Thomas Hollrith and his niece Chelsea Hollrith.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 12, at 6:30 p.m. at St. John XXIII Parish St. Mary’s Church in Port Washington. Father Patrick Wendt will preside over the Mass. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Port Washington. Visitation will take place at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1600 W. Grand Ave., Port Washington, on Friday, February 12, from 3-6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. John XXIII Catholic School in Port Washington.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.