KEWASKUM
Richard ‘Rich’ C. Gust
April 16, 1939 - Feb. 22, 2021
Richard “Rich” C. Gust, age 81 years, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on February 22, 2021, at Kathy Hospice surrounded by his loving family.
Richard was born on April 16, 1939, in Abbotsford to Carl and Erna (Rucks) Gust. He was baptized on May 28, 1939, at Christ Lutheran Church, Abbotsford, and confirmed March 29, 1953, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, West Bend. He was united in marriage to Marilyn M. Pederson on May 28, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend.
Richard graduated from West Bend High School in 1957. He was in the Army Reserves for a short time and then enlisted in the United States Air Force. Richard worked at the Gehl Company in West Bend for several years. He and Marilyn owned and operated the Dick Gust Agency representing American Family Insurance in West Bend/Kewaskum for 30 years and retired in 2001.
Richard dedicated his life to the Lord through his many leadership roles and support within the local Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod congregations and schools.
Those Richard leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years, Marilyn; two children, Robin (Floyd) Ross and Randy (Lynn) Gust; five grandchildren, Richard (Sara) Ross, Michael (Jessica) Ross, David (Brittany) Gust, Andrea Jungers, and Katherine (Christopher) Hosbach; seven great-grandchildren, Alaina Thomas, Alexandra and Stephen Ross, Liam and Henry Gust and Charlotte and Lorelai Hosbach. He is further survived by sisters Inez Schwoch, Bernadine Faul, Carol Ehnert, and Faith Gust as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger and David Gust; three brothers-in-law, Elmer Schwoch, Charles Faul, and Robert Ehnert; and two sisters-in-law, Elaine Gust and Carol Kieckhafer.
A private ceremony for the family will be held in the near future. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials appreciated to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, West Bend, Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School, Jackson or Fox Valley Lutheran High School, Appleton.
Richard’s family thanks Pastor Darren Knoll and Pastor Clark Schultz for their spiritual care and guidance. His family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at St. Luke’s Hospital and Kathy Hospice for the loving care they provided.
Psalm 100:2 - Serve the Lord with gladness.