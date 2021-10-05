WEST BEND
Richard ‘Rick’ Lee Cline
April 3, 1947 — Oct. 1, 2021
Richard “Rick” Lee Cline, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 1, 2021 at his home in West Bend, surrounded by family. He was born on April 3, 1947 in Milwaukee to Robert and Colleen (nee McGovern) Cline.
Rick graduated from Arrowhead High School in Hartland and Milwaukee Area Technical College-Culinary School. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Lorna (nee Raddenbach) on October 14, 1967 at St. John’s Church in Monches. He was a chef at Fox & Hounds Restaurant, then at the Seven Seas on Lake Nagawicka and then became a truck driver. He retired from trucking in May of 2000 and then worked for the City of West Bend. Rick was in the United States Air Force stationed in Texas and Alaska. When in Alaska, he made box lunches for the Vietnam Vets and was part of the Alaska Air Command.
Rick enjoyed fishing on Lake Michigan and in northern WI. He started Wilderness Bucktails - a fishing lure company that he ran for more than 20 years. He enjoyed being a member of the Great Lakes Fishing Club Ozaukee Chapter. He loved to travel, Hawaii and Florida in particular. He especially loved all his girls and will continue to watch over them from above.
Rick is survived by his loving wife, Lorna; 2 daughters, Laurie (Dan) Green and Tracy (Dallas) Wodsedalek; grandchildren, Brooke (Joshua) Segerstrom, Beth (Aric) VanEss; great-grandchildren, Harper, Olivia, Vera Segerstrom, Baby VanEss on the way; siblings, Judy Hedrick, Mary Brennan, Robert (Tomi) Cline Jr.; niece, Caitlyn Cline and nephew Brandon Cline. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Rick is preceded in death by his parents.
A special thank you to Dr. John “Mac” Longo, Dr. Colin Mooney, Horizon Hospice and a hospice nurse Kim for the care and compassion provided.
A Private Family Memorial Service will be held.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family and can be reached at 262-338-2050 or www.phillipfuneralhome.com.